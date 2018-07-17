Fort St. John RCMP seeking volunteers to help prevent crime 

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is currently recruiting volunteers for several crime prevention programs in the Energetic City.

Cpl. Steven Francoeur says that the RCMP has partnered with the North Peace Justice Society for the Speed Watch and Block Watch programs.

Speed Watch is an educational program sponsored by ICBC that is aimed at reducing incidents of speeding. This program not only provides awareness to drivers who are speeding, but also provides valuable data to the RCMP and ICBC in areas where speeding is a significant problem.

Using portable radar equipment and an electronic digital board, volunteers monitor speeds in school and playground zones, high crash zones, and neighbourhood streets. Volunteers record the speed of vehicles and forward these reports to police and ICBC. Areas with high incidents of speeding will be considered for future RCMP enforcement.

Cpl. Francoeur said that the program is now also able to be expanded to include distracted driving campaigns.

The Block Watch program is a partnership between police and citizens that draws on members of the community for help in preventing and reducing neighbourhood crime. It is a neighbour-helping-neighbour program that teaches citizens to secure their property, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activities to police.

Block Watch contributes to more cohesive neighbourhoods as a result of encouraging camaraderie between neighbours and can also facilitate the resolution of minor issues locally.

“Volunteering with the RCMP is an opportunity to invest in safety and security of the community,” added Cpl. Francoeur.

