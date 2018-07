Advertisement

PENTICTON, B.C. – A Fort St. John resident turned heads at the Piccolo Fondo in Penticton this past weekend.

The Piccolo Fondo is a bike race part of the Gran Fondo held every July in Penticton. The event sees kids aged 5-12 compete in races with distances from 400 metres to 5 kilometres.

Nine-year-old Romeo Bowie had a competition to remember as he finished first place out of 60 racers in his age group.

