Fort St. John Rodeo saddles up for the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo is ready to take centre stage this weekend at the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds.

The event will see over 272 athletes competing in all different kinds of rodeo events.

Rodeo organizer Jodie Surerus has high hopes for the event and expects lots of fun rain or shine.

“I think it will be a really good show. I’m hoping the rain will hold off on Friday, but we will be ready for a monsoon,” said Surerus. “We have great events and donations are amazing this year.”

This year’s rodeo will feature a “Dance in the Dirt”, which will have live entertainment as well as food and drinks. Surerus mentioned she is very excited that they are able to put on a dance because some communities this size don’t have the resources.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Energetic Tickets or on site. Ticket Rates are shown below:

Adult Single Ticket: $15

Adult Weekend Pass: $40

Senior and Youth Single Ticket: $10

Senior and Youth Weekend Pass: $25

Single Dance Ticket: $25

Weekend Dance Pass: $40

Surerus added that though set up for the rodeo has gone great, they are still in need of volunteers to work the rodeo come this weekend. If residents would like to volunteer they are asked to meet at the rodeo grounds at 9:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday while the rodeo doesn’t start until 1:00 p.m. A beer garden will be on location along with food trucks as well.

