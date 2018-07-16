Fort St. John Rodeo still looking for volunteers

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo is less than a week away but is still in need of more volunteers.

Residents looking to lend a helping hand are asked to visit the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds between 4:00 and 9:00 p.m. any day this week.

“As Rodeo weekend quickly approaches we are needing some volunteers to help with parking, security, and some general duties to help our Rodeo committee out!” Organizer Jodie Surerus wrote in a Facebook post. “Please spread the word! There will be some perks!”

Volunteers will be entered in a draw for the chance to win two tickets for Dance in the Dirt. Other special gifts which have not been announced will be given to volunteers as well.

The rodeo runs from July 20th to the 22nd at the rodeo grounds. Featured will be all rodeo events, all-pro chuckwagon racing, food trucks, as well as the Dance in the Dirt.

Ticket rates for the event are shown below:

Adult Single Ticket: $15

Adult Weekend Pass: $40

Senior and Youth Single Ticket: $10

Senior and Youth Weekend Pass: $25

Single Dance Ticket: $25

Weekend Dance Pass: $40

For more information on the event and how to volunteer visit the Fort St. John Rodeo Facebook page.

