Fort St. John sees big drop in crime rate from peak in 2015

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The crime severity index in Fort St. John has dropped significantly over the past two years, when the Energetic City had the fourth-highest violent crime severity index in the country.

According to data released by Statistics Canada on Monday, the overall crime severity index in Fort St. John in 2017 was 118.47, which ranked it 33rd among Canadian communities with a population of over 10,000.

In 2016, the Energetic City placed 29th with a C.S.I. of 124.7, while in 2015 the C.S.I. was 165.46.

Fort St. John also experienced a substantial drop in the violent crime severity index, which includes such crimes as homicide, assault, sexual assault, uttering threats, robbery, and firearms offences.

The V.C.S.I. in Fort St. John in 2015 was the 4th-highest in Canada, at 221.68. Since then, the index has dropped to 133.83 in 2016 (23rd), and again to 103.55 (41st) last year.

The Crime Severity Index metric was established by Stats Canada to assign more weight to more serious crimes in a given police jurisdiction, due to the fact that 40 percent of crimes reported nationwide are comprised of two relatively minor offences: Theft under $5,000, and Mischief.

Both cities in the B.C. Peace Region saw crime severity index fall over the last two years, as the C.S.I. in Dawson Creek dropped from a peak in 2015 of 179.35 to 148.32 last year, or 18th spot on the list.

Dawson Creek also saw a drop in violent crimes, from an index of 173.4 three years ago to 114.94 (33rd) last year.

Interestingly, the crime severity index actually increased in both Prince George and Grande Prairie last year, as those two communities ranked 11th and 14th across Canada respectively. The C.S.I. in Prince George was 174.68, while Grande Prairie’s was 162.8.

Prince George also ranked 11th in Canada for violent crimes (V.C.S.I. of 167.33), while Grande Prairie ranked 21st (114.94).

North Battleford, Saskatchewan was once again the city with the highest crime severity index in Canada, at 371.58, while Thompson, Manitoba had the highest violent crime severity index, at 505.08.

