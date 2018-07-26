Fort St. John sees slight decrease in unpaid property taxes compared to 2017

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The amount of outstanding property taxes in Fort St. John has dropped slightly compared to last year, though the City is still owed over $7.7 million.

According to the City’s Finance Director Shirley Colington, the City was due to collect $50.6 million from the 9,323 tax notices that were mailed out in May.

At the July 3rd deadline, the City had received 84.7 percent of the taxes owing, leaving $7,731,337.79 still owing.

Collington said that the unpaid taxes don’t have a negative financial impact at this time, with the current outstanding taxes having been issued a 10 percent penalty.

Any taxes still outstanding after January 1st, 2019 are charged daily compound interest.

Collington said that while the $7.7 million in outstanding taxes is lower than last year’s nearly $8.7 million, it is far lower than the amount in 2015 when just under $5 million in property taxes weren’t paid by the City’s deadline.

