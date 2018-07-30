Fort St. John Senior Flyers host year end awards

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers held their 2017-2018 golf and awards celebration on Saturday.

The day started off with nine holes of golf which included current Flyers players, team personnel, alumni and members of the local media.

Once golf concluded the awards presentation began. Flyers’ General Manager Lee Hartman along with Club President Paul van Nostrand dedicated the night to the late great Flyer Rod Fonteyne.

The first award handed out was the Fan of the Year which was given to Stan and Sheila Tarangle for their constant support of the team.

Lien Miller-Jeannotte was named the clubs Rookie of the Year after notching 23 points in 23 regular season and playoff games.

Steven Fast was crowned the club’s Most Gentlemanly Player after receiving just four penalty minutes all season.

The Top Defenseman was awarded to Reid Campbell for a stellar year on the back end which included 24 points in 22 games.

Top Scorer and Regular Season MVP were both awarded to Rick Clever after he scored 60 points in just 28 total games.

Ty Gullickson was named the Most Dedicated Player. van Nostrand explained that Gullickson was given the award because in two years he’s rarely missed practices, games or bus rides with the boys. Gullickson was unable to attend and accept his award.

Team captain Jeff Shipton was named the team’s Most Popular Player. This season Shipton moved into 9th place all-time in North Peace Hockey League scoring with 288 career points.

Goaltender Travis McLean was named the Playoff MVP after posting a goals-against average of 3.70 in 11 games.

The final award of the night was the Mr. Hustle Award which was dedicated to Rod Fonteyne. The Mr. Hustle Award was given to Joey Massingham for his inspiring work ethic.

van Nostrand ended the night by stating the Flyers were submitting a bid to host the 2019 Coy Cup and hope to win their third Provincial Championship in five years.

