Fort St. John to host Peace Motocross races this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association is gearing up for races in the Energetic City this weekend.

The event will see riders race in 13 different classes to gain points in the Peace Motocross standings.

Fort St. John Motocross President Adam Haycock hopes to see over 200 riders at this year’s race. Haycock added that anywhere from 20-40 local riders will be in attendance.

Haycock mentioned that if the weather cooperates then this race should be as good as any other in the PMA.

“I plan on it going very well, we have a lot of very good people helping us out,” said Haycock. “As long as the weather is nice and we don’t get a flood amount of rain it should be awesome.”

Admission for the races is $5 for adults, while seniors and children under six get in free.

Races start on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

