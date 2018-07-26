Fort St. John’s former top cop coming out of retirement on Vancouver Island

Advertisement

COMOX, B.C. – The former officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment has apparently decided that he isn’t quite yet ready to retire, and has taken a position at the helm of another RCMP detachment on the South Coast.

As first reported by 98.9 The Goat in Courtenay, Inspector Mike Kurvers will be taking over as the Comox Valley RCMP detachment’s officer-in-charge.

Comox Valley RCMP detachment spokesperson Cst. Monika Terragni said that the detachment first learned that Kurvers would be stepping into the role yesterday.

The detachment’s current OIC announced that they were resigning several weeks ago.

Advertisement

The news comes less than two months after Insp. Kurvers announced that he was retiring after 28 years with the RCMP.

He most recently served as the Fort St. John RCMP’s officer in charge for the past four years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cst. Terragni said that at this point, it’s not known when Insp. Kurvers will be taking over at the Comox Valley detachment, or what caused him to postpone his retirement plans.

With files from 98.9 The Goat: https://www.mycomoxvalleynow.com/39043/former-fort-st-john-inspector-to-head-up-comox-valley-rcmp/

Related Stories