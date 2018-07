Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lisa and Byron Stewart hosted their 14th Annual Monkey N’ Around Bocce Tournament this past Saturday.

The event saw 24 different athletes aged 8-61 competing for the top trophy.

This year’s tournament had a Mexican Fiesta themed to accompany the bocce play.

After some competitive play, Kerris and Teresa German were the 2018 champions.

Related Stories