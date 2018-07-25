Go Fund Me raising money for deaf six-year-old halfway to goal of $12,000

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Go Fund Me Campaign raising money for a 6-year-old deaf girl who lost the processor for her cochlear implant is halfway to its goal of $12,000.

The campaign started on Tuesday just after 11:30 a.m. and reached $6,581 early this morning.

The processor fell off when 6-year-old Chloe Kalas was bumped while playing in the park. Chloe’s mom Elizabeth and her husband searched the park seven different times but came up empty-handed.

Elizabeth Kalas explained that Chloe had just recovered from an infection where the magnet inside her head was killing her skin, making Chloe have to wear a weaker magnet. The weaker magnet caused the processor to fall off numerous times.

Without the processor, Chloe is completely deaf and must rely on sign language. Kalas added that with her daughter going into grade one this year, a new cochlear implant is a must since it’s already difficult for someone who uses an implant to hear in a school environment.

“Without this, she hears nothing, so she’s a bit further behind, speech-wise,” said Kalas.

A new processor for the cochlear implant costs $11,130 while the cable and coil cost an additional $370. Kalas added that the family can handle the cost of the cable and coil, but the processor is currently beyond their means.

The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise enough money to cover the cost of a new processor. For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign’s website at www.gofundme.com/chloe039s-cochlear-processor.

