GoFundMe campaign to get deaf six-year-old new cochlear implant reaches its goal

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The GoFundMe campaign raising money for a local 6-year-old deaf girl who lost the processor for her cochlear implant has reached its goal.

The campaign started just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and reached the $12,000 goal just after 1:00 this afternoon.

The processor fell off when 6-year-old Chloe Kalas was bumped while playing in the park. Chloe’s mom Elizabeth and her husband searched the park seven different times but came up empty-handed.

“It makes me happy to call Fort St. John home when the community comes together,” said Moose FM Promotions Director Sydney Reid. “In just over 48 hours, we were able to not only raise the needed funds but surpass our goal. Thank you to everyone; whether you donated, started your own fundraising or shared the post on social media. Every action helped us reach our goal!”

Without the processor, Chloe is completely deaf and must rely on sign language. Kalas added that with her daughter going into grade one this year, a new cochlear implant is a must since it’s already difficult for someone who uses an implant to hear in a school environment.

A new processor for the cochlear implant costs $11,130 while the cable and coil cost an additional $370.

Related Stories