Gord Humphrey finishes first in class at Jet Boat races in Peace River

PEACE RIVER, AB – The Peace Regions Jet Boat racing season continued this weekend with races in Peace River.

Out of the four racers from Fort St. John, Gord Humphrey had the best finish coming first place in his class. Stacy Kelm, Trapper Wolsey and Clayton Wolsey finished 5th, 6th and 7th in their class respectively.

Full results from the races are shown below:

MacMillan Construction:

Gord Humphrey: 1:24:47 Rick Hollingworth: 1:25:53 Regan Redick: 1:39:38 Darren Weaver: 1:43:52 Bryan Austin: 1:48:34 Chad Burns: 2:05:11

Northsite Contracting:

Tim Greber: 1:52:05 Rick Serhan: 1:56:49

Ruel Concrete LTD:

Jeremy Hand: 1:44:17 Leighton Lillie: 1:45:59 Brain Freeland: 1:48:09 Kelly Lock: 1:48:51 Stacy Kelm: 1:53:41 Trapper Wolsey: 1:53:59 Travis Bengston: 1:56:37 Clayton Wolsey: 1:57:02 Tim Harding: 2:01:09

Mighty Peace Chevrolet:

Colton Houston: 1:56:18 Chuck Thompson: 1:57:32 Tanner Froelich: 2:04:54 Nathan McLeod: 2:23:12 Gerald Gayton: 2:26:01

