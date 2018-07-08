Advertisement

Grande Prairie officials still searching for missing two year-old

By
Adam Reaburn
-
A photo of the missing child - supplied
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The search continues for a missing two year-old boy near the Canfor Bridge that crosses the Wapiti River near Grande Prairie.

The child went missing late Friday and members of the RCMP and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue have been searching for the child ever since.  The child was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt, red shorts, sandals and a hat.

On Saturday, search and rescue crews used boats, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter in addition to people searching on foot. The search ended at 11 pm, but members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue remained overnight.  The search resumed on Sunday at 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Police are still asking for the general public to stay away from the area while emergency services focus on the search.

Community members have started to place teddy bears and other stuffed animals on front yards and on street signs to show support for the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further updates will be provided when more information is available

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR