Grande Prairie RCMP continuing to investigate after Afghanistan War monument vandalized

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie say they are continuing to investigate after a monument commemorating Canadians killed in the Afghanistan War was vandalized late last month.

On June 23rd, police received a complaint of mischief to the monument located at Macklin Field. The monument had been vandalized with a black permanent marker, with the names “Grace”, “Julika” and “Bene” written on it.

The vandalism was first reported by the Daily Herald Tribune the following day.

Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that a witness had observed two young girls at the monument when it was vandalized. He said that the RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

“Graffiti is a serious crime that impacts all members of a community. The Crime Prevention Unit with the City of Grande Prairie has a graffiti management program and encourages the public to anonymously report graffiti by calling 780-830-7080. The City operates this hotline to make it easy for people to report vandalism in our community,” said Cpl. Graham in a release.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

With files from the Grande Prairie Daily Herald Tribune.

