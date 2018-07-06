Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing two year-old

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance along with the Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue are searching in the MD of Greenview for a missing two year old child.

The two year-old boy was with his family at the Wapiti River, near the Canfor Bridge, when he disappeared.

Multiple Agencies at the Canfor 17.5 for a Search and Rescue of a missing person. #gpab #CountyofGP pic.twitter.com/ogpCARTtAZ — William Vavrek (@williamvavrek) July 7, 2018

The RCMP are asking for the general public to stay away from the area while emergency crews focus on the search.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a search and rescue in the Grande Prairie, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 7, 2018

When more information is released, we will post further updates.

