Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing two year-old

Adam Reaburn
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance along with the Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue are searching in the MD of Greenview for a missing two year old child.

The two year-old boy was with his family at the Wapiti River, near the Canfor Bridge, when he disappeared.

The RCMP are asking for the general public to stay away from the area while emergency crews focus on the search.

When more information is released, we will post further updates.

