Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

14-year-old Brodie Currie was reported missing late yesterday after he was last seen in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

Currie is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 125 lbs., with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

There is a concern for Currie’s well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

