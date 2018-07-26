Grande Prairie school Vice Principal charged with sexual assault

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A school vice principal in Grande Prairie has been charged with sexual assault after several female students brought forward report of inappropriate touching.

Cst. Melanie McIntosh said that the RCMP’s investigation began on June 1st when police received three reports from female students advising they had been touched inappropriately by the Vice Principal of their school.

The alleged incidents took place during the latter part of the 2018 school year at a school within the Grande Prairie Public School District.

55-year-old Raymond Sylvester of Grande Prairie was arrested on June 27th and is facing charges of sexual assault. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on August 22nd.

As this matter is now before the Courts, the RCMP say that no further information will be released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or their local law enforcement agency.

