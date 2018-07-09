Greyhound to discontinue service in Western Canada

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Greyhound Canada has announced they will discontinue service in almost all of Western Canada by October 31, 2018.

The only route still operating in Northeast B.C. is the Edmonton to Dawson Creek bus, which will be shut down. The only route that will continue to run in B.C. is from Seattle to Vancouver. After the routes in Western Canada are shut down, Greyhound will only operate in Ontario and Quebec.

Stuart Kendrick, Senior Vice President of Greyhound Canada, said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce these service impacts for the end of October. We understand that these route changes are difficult for our customers. Despite best efforts over several years, ridership has dropped nearly 41% across the country since 2010 within a changing and increasingly challenging transportation environment. Simply put, we can no longer operate unsustainable routes.”

Last year Greyhound Canada applied to discontinue routes in much of Northern B.C. including the routes serving Fort St. John and Fort Nelson. That route ceased operation as of June 1. The B.C. Government is now operating the B.C. Bus North with service between Prince George and Fort St. John. Local shipping company, Willy’s Trucking, is now handling Greyhound freight.

