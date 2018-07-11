Guinness World Record paper airplane attempt pushed back to July 20th

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents will have to wait a little while longer to see a possible Guinness World Record broken at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

John Collins and Joe Ayoob will now attempt to break their world record for longest distance flight of a paper airplane on July 20th rather than the 13th.

Collins explained that the company Orbitz is now sponsoring the event and decided that the 20th would be a more suitable date for the flight.

Collins decided to come to the Energetic City after local paper airplane enthusiast Parker Andrews told him he was going to break his record one day.

Collins added that he had been trying to find a place to beat his record for over two years, but couldn’t find a building large enough to attempt it. Andrews then told Collins about the Pomeroy Sport Centre prompting the Paper Airplane Guy to call it the perfect fit.

The time of the event will be set closer to the date. In order for Collins and Ayoob to break their record, they will need their plane to fly over 226 feet and 10 inches.

