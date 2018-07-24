Heatwave to hit Northeast B.C.; Fort Nelson under heat warning

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A heat wave is going to hit Northeastern B.C. later this week.

Environment Canada has already issued a heat warning for Fort Nelson. That community could see temperatures from 30 to 32 degrees from Wednesday until Saturday. The same heat wave will hit Fort St. John but the temperatures aren’t expected to be as bad. The temperature will reach 26 on Wednesday, 27 on Thursday, 31 on Friday and 29 on Saturday before rain is expected to cool things down on Sunday.

The heat wave will be caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that is anchored offshore.

Residents are being reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Read the full weather warning below and how you can protect yourself.

Issued at 2018-07-24 22:58 UTC by Environment Canada:

Heat warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius are expected.

Extended Spell of Summer Heat over the northeastern BC…

A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures is expected for the northeastern BC as a ridge of high pressure is anchored offshore. This period of hot weather is expected to persist into the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued this alert due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

– Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.

– Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

– Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with spf 30 or more.

– Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Get informed

– Check the local news for health and safety updates.

– For more information on heat-related illness, call HealthLinkBC at 811.

– Contact your local government to find out what services (such as air-conditioned buildings and public splash parks) are available in your area.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

