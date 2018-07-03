Highway 43 open after police shooting near Whitecourt

Advertisement

WHITECOURT, A.B. – Highway 43 is open following a police shooting near Whitecourt.

A police operation Tuesday saw westbound lanes of Highway 43 closed for several hours. The RCMP say they attempted to stop a vehicle on the highway. As members approached the vehicle, a confrontation occurred with lead to the discharge of an RCMP members’ firearm.

Update: Hwy43 near Chickadee Creek, west of Whitecourt – Highway reopened. Expect delays due to volume. (5:15pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/l4I4nAlHn4 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 3, 2018

The RCMP say that an adult male suspect was involved and was later found deceased.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified will now lead the investigation.

Advertisement

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an incident involving @RCMPAlberta near Whitecourt. No further details at this time. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) July 3, 2018

Highway 43 was closed for several hours on Tuesday while the RCMP investigated the incident.

Advertisement Advertisement