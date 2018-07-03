Advertisement

Highway 43 open after police shooting near Whitecourt

By
Adam Reaburn
-
WHITECOURT, A.B. – Highway 43 is open following a police shooting near Whitecourt.

A police operation Tuesday saw westbound lanes of Highway 43 closed for several hours.  The RCMP say they attempted to stop a vehicle on the highway.  As members approached the vehicle, a confrontation occurred with lead to the discharge of an RCMP members’ firearm.

The RCMP say that an adult male suspect was involved and was later found deceased.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified will now lead the investigation.

Highway 43 was closed for several hours on Tuesday while the RCMP investigated the incident.

A photo shared on social media showed the long back up of traffic while the Highway was closed – Facebook
