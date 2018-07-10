Highway 97 down to single-lane traffic south of Mackenzie

Advertisement

UPDATE: Cst. Mike Halskov said that a head-on crash involving a motorhome and a pickup truck occurred shortly before noon today around three kilometres south of the Mackenzie Junction. He said that at this point, there’s no word on how many people were involved in the crash, but was able to confirm that at least one person has been airlifted from the scene.

Cst. Halskov said that collision reconstruction experts have been called in to investigate the crash. According to DriveBC.ca, the road has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

MACKENZIE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Mackenzie and Prince George because of a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC.ca, the road was closed to traffic in both directions roughly three kilometres south of the junction with Highway 39 sometime before 1:30 this afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions, and no detour is available at this time.

DriveBC.ca said that at this point, there’s no estimated time when the road will reopen, but that an update is expected at 3:00 p.m.

Cst. Mike Halskov with the RCMP’s ‘E’ Division Traffic Services said that at this point, there’s no information from police at the scene, but that an update will be provided once more information is provided.

