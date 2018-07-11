Home sales in Fort St. John during first half 2018 nearly identical to last year

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Northern Real Estate Board says that home sales in Fort St. John during the first six months of 2018 were quite close to the number of sales during the same period last year.

In its second quarterly report of the year, the BCNRED reports that 2488 properties sold through the Multiple Listing Service® across Northern B.C. in the first six months of 2018, down from the 2583 sales reported in the first half of 2017. The value of these properties was $680.2 million compared with $693.5 million in 2017. At the end of June there were 3859 properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS® of BCNREB, down from 4394 at the same time last year.

The number of sales in Fort St. John during the first six months of the year was 243, just two less than during the same period last year. The BCNREB did note that there was a slight decrease in active listings, which dropped from 820 to 748.

Despite this, the Board says that anecdotal reports suggest that people in the area are optimistic about plans for LNG exports. In Fort Nelson, the number of sales has doubled from 25 to 50, and the number of listings was the same as in 2017.

“Most markets have seen a decrease in the number of sales and number of listings,” said BCNREB President Court Smith. “Overall the sales activity has decreased by 3.68%, and the number of active listings has decreased by 12.18%. The lower inventories have put pressure on the prices, and the average price for a single-family dwelling has increased in most of the markets.”

In total, the 243 properties sold in the Energetic City during the first half of 2018 fetched $90.1 million in the first half of 2018, which is down from the $100.8 million worth of properties sold during the first half of 2017. The 151 single family homes which sold so far this year had a median selling price of $355,000 and took an average of 84 days to sell. In addition, 10 parcels of vacant land, 18 half duplexes, 22 homes on acreage, 6 manufactured homes in parks and 17 manufactured homes on land changed hands so far this year.

