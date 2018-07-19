Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes July policing report

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 45 calls for service over the last four weeks.

During the month of June, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP issued 56 Motor Vehicle Act Warnings and Violation Tickets.

Cst. McKenna said in his report that police have received a number of calls regarding motorists speeding in the construction zones on Highway 29.

He explained that motorists need to be aware that the temporary posted speed limit signs in construction zones are enforceable maximum speeds within those zones. Anyone in contravention may be issued a violation ticket with associated fines of $196 to $253 along with 3 points.

Advertisement

On June 19th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a resource camp. A suspect vehicle was reported leaving the scene and described as a light color, quad cab Ford 250/350 truck, older model with dents on the fender, and two dark red tidy tanks on the back. Anyone with information regarding the truck or owner of the truck, can contact Hudson’s Hope RCMP or Crime stoppers.

On June 24th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a fight on Ellis Crescent. An intoxicated man with facial injuries was located by police. The man did not know who caused his injuries and was released from custody once cleared medically by paramedics.

Advertisement Advertisement

On July 2nd, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a domestic assault. A man was arrested and charges are being submitted to Crown Counsel for approval.

On July 3rd, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a complaint of elk poaching in Farrell Creek. Police and BC Conservation Officers attended the scene and the investigation is continuing.

On July 3rd, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP apprehended a man reported to be suicidal. He was taken to Fort St John hospital for assessment and released a short time later.

On July 8th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP assisted the Chetwynd RCMP in locating a male suspect who assaulted another man with a weapon. The man was located and arrested. A charge of assault with a weapon is being submitted. The injured man was treated in hospital and released the same day.

On July 11th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a moose on Canyon Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The moose and motorcycle were gone prior to police arrival. It is unknown if the moose rode the motorcycle away.

On July 16th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a stolen jerry can of gas from a property on Fredette Ave. that occurred over the previous week. Anyone witnessing the theft or suspicious person(s) in that area can contact the local detachment to provide information.

Advertisement

On July 16th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a single vehicle roll over on Hwy 29. A tractor trailer logging unit had hit the cement barriers on a curve and rolled over down an embankment. The driver was trapped for a short time and extricated by Fire and Rescue. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Speed and driver inexperience are believed to be contributing factors.

On July 16th, 2018, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a dispute at Dinosaur Lake campground. A man and woman were arguing over vehicle keys and had to be separated for the night to prevent further escalation of the disturbance. Alcohol was a factor in the dispute.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related Stories