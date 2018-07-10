Huskies set dates for main camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have set the dates for their 2018 main camp.

The camp is scheduled for the weekend of August 24th and runs through the 26th.

According to Huskie’s Head Coach Todd Alexander the team could be returning as many as seven forwards, five defensemen, and two goalies this season.

Any athletes who are interested in playing junior hockey are asked to contact Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier. Clothier can be contacted via email at jeremyclothier@gmail.com or by phone at (250)-793-0978.

