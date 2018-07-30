Hydro crews continuing to restore power in the Peace after last night’s storm

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 100 customers are still in the dark this morning after a series of large thunderstorms moved across the B.C. Peace Region yesterday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for most of the day Sunday, and was upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The storm appeared over the Peace shortly after 6:00 p.m. and brought lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds to the Dawson Creek area during the late evening hours.

The largest outage caused by last night’s storm affected approximately 1,200 customers south of the Braden Road between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

Advertisement

As of 6:45 this morning, there were still about 125 customers without power, most of them located in the Dawson Creek area.

The full list of outages can be found on BC Hydro’s website: https://www.bchydro.com/safety-outages.html.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories