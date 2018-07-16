Hydro gives update to W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon Dam upgrades

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says that progress is being made on upgrading the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams.

In the two updates, one explained projects to upgrade the two dams’ generating stations while the other goes into detail about upgrades to the facilities’ safety systems.

One of the largest projects BC Hydro was undertaking was replacing the rip-rap on the upstream said of the W.A.C. Bennett Dam. Hydro can effectively cross that off their list, as the project has been completed. Over the past year and a half, workers replaced a large portion of rip-rap by replacing the original rock with stronger limestone rock to better withstand erosion.

Workers finished placement of the required rock for the rip-rap in March, but additional activities like repaving the Dam Crest Road and the reclamation of the Sand Flat Quarry have yet to be complete.

Advertisement

Hydro explained that the refurbishment of ten sets of GMS draft tube maintenance gates would commence in late 2018 finish in late 2020. The refurbishment will include reconditioning the gate sections as well as the associated components to ensure they continue to run safely.

Hydro announced the same refurbishment for six PCN draft tube maintenance gates as well. Unlike at GMS, the gate segments at Peace Canyon are not disassembled when the gates are not in use. Instead, the complete assembled gate is stored in a gate storage slot. These updates are scheduled from mid-2018 to mid-2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

Thirty GMS 500 kilovolt disconnect switches were also mentioned saying they needed a replacement because of their increased age. The plan to switch the switches will commence from mid-2019 to mid-2021.

Related Stories