Hydrogen sulfide leak at Suncor refinery sends workers to hospital

EDMONTON, A.B. – A number of people at Suncor’s refinery in Edmonton were sent to hospital after a toxic gas was released.

Suncor spokeswoman Erin Rees says company crews responded to a release of hydrogen sulphide at around noon on Wednesday.

Rees says a number of employees and contractors were in the vicinity of the release and were assessed by Suncor and Alberta Health Services personnel.

She says a handful were sent to hospital for further assessment, but all were expected to be released.

Hydrogen sulphide is a poisonous, corrosive and flammable colourless gas that smells of rotten eggs.

Rees says there will be an investigation into the cause of the release.

