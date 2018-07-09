“I would put money on it — it’s going ahead,” says Kitimat mayor on LNG Canada

Advertisement

KITIMAT, B.C. – A recent increase in activity in the North Coast community of Kitimat is raising optimism that the Shell-led partnership invested in LNG Canada will be making a positive final investment decision in a proposed $40-billion liquefied natural gas export facility this year.

Bloomberg News is reporting that recent develops in the community, including signs that people are living in a 49-unit apartment building for Shell executives after largely sitting vacant for two years, are indications that the facility will be built. LNG Canada is proposing to build a terminal that would have the ability to ship up to 28 million tons of liquefied gas from Kitimat per year.

Locals are also reportedly leaving jobs at the community`s largest current employer – an aluminum smelter owned by Rio Tinto Alcan – to join firms that have been contracted for the project.

“I would put money on it — it’s going ahead,” said Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth. Germuth recently hosted a banker from UK-based Barclays and also met with a group that reports to the board of LNG Canada partner Mitsubishi Corp.

Story courtesy Bloomberg News: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-09/canada-s-30-billion-lng-hope-edges-closer-as-shell-ramps-up

