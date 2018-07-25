ICBA files for injunction to suspend proportional representation referendum

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association has filed for an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court to suspend the Province’s upcoming referendum on proportional representation until its court challenge to the referendum’s legality can be determined.

At the end of June, the ICBA filed a Supreme Court petition against the provincial government, claiming that the upcoming proposed referendum violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

ICBA spokesperson Jordan Bateman explained that at a court hearing in front of Madam Justice J. Miriam Gropper on July 7th, the provincial government asked for two months to consider the issues raised in its original petition.

He said that the ICBA felt compelled to file the injunction application in order to put a stop to the referendum so that the government could prepare its case.

The ICBA added in a release that the court indicated it would be willing to hear arguments for an injunction on August 7th.

“It’s hard to imagine that the NDP government needs more time – it’s their rules, it’s their process and it’s their referendum. We prepared our challenge within a week, and they say they need two months,” said ICBA president Chris Gardner. “But, as we have said from the start, the question is confusing, the process was rushed, and there was little consultation. Given that the NDP government needs more time to defend its own law and regulations, we think the only fair and reasonable course is for the referendum to be postponed.”

For the full text of ICBA’s application for an injunction, click HERE and to read the original petition, click HERE.

