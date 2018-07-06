Jet Boat Season racing its way into Peace River

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, AB – The Peace Region’s Jet Boat racing season will continue this weekend with races scheduled in Peace River.

The event is part of the Canadian Jet Boat Series and will include races on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be five classes of races, including the Overall, Unlimited, A Class, CX Class, and FX Class.

The Fort St. John area will be well represented at the races as Trapper Wolsey, Clayton Wolsey, Stacy Kelm and Gord Humphrey will all be in attendance.

The schedule for the event is shown below:

Friday:

Show and Shine, Registration and Boat Inspection: 4:00 p.m.

Beer Gardens: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Leg 1 Drivers Meeting: 9:00 a.m.

Leg 1 Circuit Race: 10:00 a.m.

Leg 2 Drivers Meeting: 1:00 p.m.

Leg 2 Circuit Race: 2:00 p.m.

Beer Gardens Close: 8:00 p.m.

Sunday:

Leg 1 Drivers Meeting: 9:00 a.m.

Leg 1 Circuit Race: 10:00 a.m.

Leg 2 Drivers Meeting: 1:00 p.m.

Leg 2 Circuit Race: 2:00 p.m.

Beer Gardens Close: 8:00 p.m.

Directly following the final races will be an awards presentation for the victorious racers.

All races take place at the Riverfront Park Event Area.