John Collins and Joe Ayoob are ready to break a world record at the Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – John Collins and Joe Ayoob were at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this morning practicing for their Guinness World Record Attempt this Friday.

The two will be trying to break their own record by flying a paper airplane further than 226 feet and 10 inches. They will have ten attempts to fly the plane so conditions have to be almost perfect.

Collins, the engineer behind the plane, explained that humidity in Fort St. John has caused issues but he still expects to break the record come Friday.

“We’re definitely expecting to break the record that day, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could break it, would have just left on Tuesday,” said Collins.

“We’ve got a lot more humidity in here then we thought we would have, but the facilities guys have just been tremendous working on cutting down the amount of air that comes in on Friday. So once we get the air dried out again it will be perfect.”

Collins added that Ayoob is a very efficient thrower, so most of the pressure falls on himself to make sure the plane is doing what it’s supposed to do.

“Joe is an amazingly efficient great flying machine, so it’s more on me to make the plane do what its gonna do. He’s got the power, he’s got the finesse, so I just have to figure out what the planes are doing, make the right adjustments and tell Joe to put the plane in a very particular place.”

Collins recruited Ayoob, a former NCAA college football quarterback, to be his thrower after his first two partners couldn’t quite grasp the concept of throwing paper airplanes.

“The first guy had such big hands he was kinda crushing the planes and the second thrower had such a snappy throw that he was breaking the planes in half,” said Collins.

Ayoob explained that there is a very big difference when it comes to throwing paper airplanes rather than footballs.

“The biggest difference for me is with a football I can throw it where I want it if I wanted to put it to the outside that’s where I threw it and it went there every time,” said Ayoob. “But with the paper airplane you line up and throw it and it goes any direction it wants.”

Ayoob added that lots has to go right in order for him to be able to make the record-breaking toss.

“To throw a piece of paper that far a lot of things have to go right, it’s not as easy as it sounds. Humidity in the building and outside makes a difference, if the plane crashes we have to make a new plane with every plane being different from the last.”

The two record holders came to the Energetic City after local paper airplane enthusiast Parker Andrews contacted Collins and told him about his love of paper airplanes.

“Watching his videos I told my dad to phone him, then he phoned him right away, we got his Instagram and talked to him.” said Andrews.

At only six years old Andrews can craft twenty different planes and one day hopes to break this record himself.

“Hopefully when I’m sixteen and still into planes,” Andrews said on when he would break the record.

The Guinness World Record Attempt will take place on Friday at 8:45 a.m. in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

