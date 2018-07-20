John Collins and Joe Ayoob come up short in World Record attempt

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John will have to wait a little while longer to see a Guinness World Record broken at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The duo of John Collins and Joe Ayoob gave it their all but were unable to beat their previous world record of 226 feet, 10 inches.

“We had four great throws down the right,” said Collins. “If we could have kept our hands on that one plane, if it hadn’t been lost in the lighting fixture it would have been fun to see if we could have broken it.”

Collins spent eight hours the night prior designing planes he felt were best fit to break the record, even changing the design part way through to find a better fit.

Ayoob threw over 100 planes trying to get in rhythm for his ten official throws. He explained that attempting so many throws puts lots of pressure on the body.

“Sometimes you want to take a break but then you cool down too much,” said Ayoob. “For me in particular, throwing as hard as I do with no weight in my hand, your muscles tend to fatigue pretty quickly.”

The duo’s best chance at breaking their record was their third attempt which flew 220 feet, seven feet shy of the record.

Collins and Ayoob explained that though they were unable to break the record, the event was still an extreme success and they hope to be back for another shot in the near future.

“I would like another shot at the Pomeroy,” said Collins. “Every building has its own character and its own challenges, I think I have a better strategy after my experience at the Pomeroy and I think it doable in here.”

“I think we’d love to come back and give this another shot,” said Ayoob. “I know people have been floating the idea around that if we come back and break the record here it would kind of put the Pomeroy on the map.”

The duo was brought to the Energetic City thanks to local paper airplane enthusiast Parker Andrews. Andrews explained that though the record wasn’t broken it was still an incredible experience for him.

“You don’t fail until you stop trying,” said Andrews.

