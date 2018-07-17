Advertisement

Judge rules Fort St. John man charged with smuggling cocaine in Halifax can be released on bail

By
Chris Newton
-
Cocaine was discovered hidden in the sea chest near the keel of the Liberian-registered container ship Arica. Photo by Rolf Bridde/MarineTraffic.com
HALIFAX, N.S. – A judge in Nova Scotia has ruled that a man from Fort St. John charged with conspiracy to import cocaine will be granted bail once his lawyer lays out conditions he’ll be able to approve.

According to the Halifax Chronicle-Herald, Judge Patrick Curran gave his decision at the end of a bail hearing for 46-year-old Fort St. John resident Darcy Peter Bailey and 34-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert, a native of Richmond, B.C.

Fort St. John resident Darcy Peter Bailey (top) and Dangis Seinauskas of Ajax, Ont., and are escorted into Halifax provincial court on July 3rd. Photo by Eric Wynne/Halifax Chronicle-Herald

The pair were arrested in Halifax on June 9th, after divers found roughly 150 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the sea chest on the bottom of a container ship.

Lambert and Bailey allegedly had diving equipment with them when they were arrested near the Port of Halifax container terminal.

A third man, Dangis Seinauskas, 46, of Ajax, Ont., was apprehended later that day and is also charged with conspiracy. He is scheduled to apply for bail Thursday.

Curran ruled that Bailey’s cash bail would be $10,000, while Lambert’s was set at $50,000. Bailey’s release plan is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.

Story courtesy The Halifax Chronicle-Herald: http://thechronicleherald.ca/metro/1584435-b.c.-men-releasable-on-cocaine-charges-judge-rules

