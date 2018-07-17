Judge rules Fort St. John man charged with smuggling cocaine in Halifax can be released on bail

Advertisement

HALIFAX, N.S. – A judge in Nova Scotia has ruled that a man from Fort St. John charged with conspiracy to import cocaine will be granted bail once his lawyer lays out conditions he’ll be able to approve.

According to the Halifax Chronicle-Herald, Judge Patrick Curran gave his decision at the end of a bail hearing for 46-year-old Fort St. John resident Darcy Peter Bailey and 34-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert, a native of Richmond, B.C.

The pair were arrested in Halifax on June 9th, after divers found roughly 150 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the sea chest on the bottom of a container ship.

Lambert and Bailey allegedly had diving equipment with them when they were arrested near the Port of Halifax container terminal.

A third man, Dangis Seinauskas, 46, of Ajax, Ont., was apprehended later that day and is also charged with conspiracy. He is scheduled to apply for bail Thursday.

Curran ruled that Bailey’s cash bail would be $10,000, while Lambert’s was set at $50,000. Bailey’s release plan is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.

