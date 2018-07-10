June building numbers double year-to-date construction value in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John has released building numbers for the month of June which show that the value of construction last month more than doubled the year-to-date total.

According to the statistics for June, construction was started on eleven projects last month, with a total value of $7,699,000.

At the end of last month, the total value of construction in the Energetic City was $7,251,650, which means that the total value of construction so far this year now totals $14,950,650.

Though last month’s statistics are encouraging, 2018 is so far on track to be a slower year than last year, when the year-to-date construction value at this time was $17,499,500.

So far in 2018, there have been 49 building permits in the city, most of which are for commercial construction or for garage/renovations.

Last month, the majority of permits were issued for renovations, but the big increase in value came from multiple-family home and industrial construction.

The largest project started in June was an industrial project by Urban Systems in the 9100 block of 77th Ave. worth just under $4.2 million.

Another $2 million project was begun in the 11500 block of 91st Ave., while a multi-family home at 8303 92 Ave. was valued at $1 million.

With the big increase in construction value, the City saw a big jump in revenues compared to the month prior.

Last month, the City saw revenues of $ 70,820.90 from permits and charges, bringing the year-to-date total to $119,707.90.

Despite the large increase, revenues from permits and fees are still $50,000 less than at this point a year ago.

