Keri Mikkelsen wins big at Fort St. John Rodeo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo made its way to town last weekend.

Over 272 athletes competed in all kinds of major rodeo events at the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds.

The big winner from the event was Keri Mikkelsen as her win of the barrel racing granted her $1,118.94 in prize money. Logan Wharry and Mike Beers weren’t far behind in earning cash as they each got $1,004.64 for winning the team roping.

Winners from the rodeo are shown below:

Bareback:

Keifer Larson: 73.0 – $572.39 Christoph Muigg: 69.0 – $437.71

Saddlebronc:

Chance Bolin: 70.0 – $770.59

Tie Down Roping:

Ben Jackson: 11.2 seconds – $788.97 Steve Llyod: 12 seconds – $603.33 Cody Brett: 13.4 seconds – $417.69

Steer Wrestling:

Dan Corr: 4 seconds – $637.36 Cody Brett: 5.8 seconds – $487.40 Clayton Moore: 18 seconds – $337.43

Breakaway Roping:

Barb Beer: 3 seconds – $765.31 Chyann Corr: 3.5 seconds – $606.97 Carson Weaver: 4.6 seconds – $422.24

Junior Steer Riding:

Landen Horsely: 72.0 – $222.77 Kale Mikkelsen: 69.0 – $170.35 Isaac Janzen: 66.0 – $117.94

Barrel Racing:

Keri Mikkelsen: 18.682 seconds – $1,118.94 Caitlin Olson: 18.711 seconds – $887.43 Cassidy Corr: 18.919 seconds – $617.34

Junior Barrel Racing:

Resse Rivet: 18.764 seconds – $303.21 Marika Van Tunen: 18.914 seconds – $231.87 Mollie English: 19.018 seconds – $160.52

PW Barrel Racing:

Macey Freemantle: 19.6 seconds – $126.85 Kaitlyn Lulua: 21.128 seconds – $97.01 Cali Schippman: 23.525 seconds – $67.16

Junior Breakaway Roping:

Ryan Collett: 4.4 seconds – $290.84 Carson Weaver: 4.6 seconds – $222.40 Kale Mikkelsen: 6.4 seconds – $153.97

Team Roping:

Logan Wharry and Mike Beers: 5.1 seconds – $1,004.64 each Cody Brett and Riley Olin: 6.9 seconds – $795.34 each Troy Gerard and Rod Spiers: 7.2 seconds – $669.76 each

For the full list of results from the Fort St. John Rodeo click here.

