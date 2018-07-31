Kiefer Larson wins twice at Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo happened last weekend at the Blueberry First Nation Rodeo Grounds.

The rodeo saw athletes from around the Peace competing in major, junior and peewee events.

Kiefer Larson was the big winner from the day as he took home the bareback title both days. Danny and Cassidy Corr also shined as they won the tie-down roping and ladies barrel racing events on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Winners from the rodeo are shown below:

Saturday:

Bareback:

Keifer Larson Saddlebronc: Chance Bolin

Tie Down Roping:

Danny Corr Steer Wrestling: No Qualified Times Jr. Steer Riding: Advertisement Advertisement Jaden Metecheah Ladies Barrel Racing: Cassidy Corr Jr Barrel Racing: Brittnay Ollenberger Peewee Barrel Racing: Rayna King Breakaway Roping: Chyan Corr Team Roping: Bruce Coleman

Grant Collison Jr Bull Riding: No Qualified Rides Bull riding: Josh Baker Sunday:

Bareback: Keifer Larson Saddlebronc: Justin Harrell Tie Down Roping: Danny Corr Steer wrestling: No Qualified times Jr Steer Riding: Jaden Metecheah Ladies Barrel Racing: Cassidy Corr Jr Barrel Racing: Brittany Ollenberger Peewee Barrel Racing: Rayna King Break Away Roping: Keaton Collett Team Roping: Andy Copeland

Link Copeland Jr Bull Riding: No Qualified Rides Bull Riding: Josh Baker

