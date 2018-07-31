Kiefer Larson wins twice at Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo happened last weekend at the Blueberry First Nation Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo saw athletes from around the Peace competing in major, junior and peewee events.
Kiefer Larson was the big winner from the day as he took home the bareback title both days. Danny and Cassidy Corr also shined as they won the tie-down roping and ladies barrel racing events on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Winners from the rodeo are shown below:
Saturday:
Bareback:
- Keifer Larson
Saddlebronc:
- Chance Bolin
Tie Down Roping:
- Danny Corr
Steer Wrestling:
- No Qualified Times
Jr. Steer Riding:
- Jaden Metecheah
Ladies Barrel Racing:
- Cassidy Corr
Jr Barrel Racing:
- Brittnay Ollenberger
Peewee Barrel Racing:
- Rayna King
Breakaway Roping:
- Chyan Corr
Team Roping:
- Bruce Coleman
- Grant Collison
Jr Bull Riding:
- No Qualified Rides
Bull riding:
- Josh Baker
Sunday:
Bareback:
- Keifer Larson
Saddlebronc:
- Justin Harrell
Tie Down Roping:
- Danny Corr
Steer wrestling:
- No Qualified times
Jr Steer Riding:
- Jaden Metecheah
Ladies Barrel Racing:
- Cassidy Corr
Jr Barrel Racing:
- Brittany Ollenberger
Peewee Barrel Racing:
- Rayna King
Break Away Roping:
- Keaton Collett
Team Roping:
- Andy Copeland
- Link Copeland
Jr Bull Riding:
- No Qualified Rides
Bull Riding:
- Josh Baker
