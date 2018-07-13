Kitimat mayor says LNG Canada most likely to go ahead

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The mayor of Kitimat says he thinks it is incredibly likely that LNG Canada will make a positive final investment decision on its proposed $40 billion liquified natural gas export terminal on the North Coast.

In an interview this morning, Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth spoke about the large increase in activity in his community in recent months.

“Nothing is 100 percent until they make that decision, but I’d say it’s easily in the 90’s somewhere,” said Germuth. “Everything has been falling into place for them. The provincial government gave them the preferred electricity rate, took out the LNG tax. Basically the provincial government went and gave them a level playing field so that they can compete with other jurisdictions around the world.”

Germuth explained that his community gave the joint venture ten years of guaranteed tax rates in order to add an incentive from a local standpoint.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that recent develops in the community, including signs that people are living in a 49-unit apartment building for Shell executives after largely sitting vacant for two years, are indications that the facility will be built.

