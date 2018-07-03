Local barrel racer looking for sponsors to help send her to Vegas barrel race

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NV – A local barrel racer is looking for help from the community to send her to one of the top barrel racing competitions in North America.

24-year-old Robyn Formanski will be one of just a handful of Canadians competing at the All in Barrel Race in Las Vegas later this year.

The event runs from December 6th through the 16th and gives competitors three days of races each. A guaranteed $577,000 will be awarded to top finishers at the competition with that number increasing with more participants signing up.

Formanski added that such a prestigious competition doesn’t come cheap as her entry fees, travel costs, veterinary certificates and other expenses would make the trip cost over $15,000.

Formanski has been saving up for the competition but is in need of sponsors to help cover her costs. She explained that she has a large horse trailer with tons of advertising room, is very active on her social media account, and dresses for success. Any residents or businesses looking to sponsor Formanski can email her at robyn.formanski@live.ca or call at (250)-852-2766.

Barrel racing is a passion for Formanski and she hopes her showing at the competition will inspire the next wave of young athletes.

“Not only could this help with my fundraising efforts but inspire younger upcoming athletes to continue to pursue their dreams as well.” Formanski wrote. “Barrel racing is my passion, one that I hope to turn into a career very soon. I have a great horse on my team this year, I raised him from a baby so we have a very tight bond.”

Formanski has competitive barrel raced for over seven years and one day hopes to make it her career. She added that attending the competition in Vegas has been on her mind for a long time.

“Each year I compete I fulfill another goal and another dream. This year’s goal to go to Vegas has been the biggest one yet.”