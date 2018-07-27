Local government election nomination packages available in Dawson Creek and Taylor

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Nomination packages for this fall’s Local Government Elections are now available in Taylor and Dawson Creek.

Taylor residents interested in running for elected office can pick up packages at the district’s office while Dawson Creek residents can pick up theirs at City Hall.

Residents must submit their packages by September 14th to be eligible to run during the campaign period. The campaign period begins September 22nd and concludes on Election Day, which is taking place on October 20th this year.

In order for a resident to be eligible to run for local government, they must have been a resident of B.C. at least six months before filing their nomination documents, be 18 years of age or older on a general voting day and be a Canadian citizen.

The District of Taylor will hold a workshop for interested residents on September 6th at the curling rink from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The workshop will discuss the local government decision-making process as well as the responsibilities of the candidates.

According to Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John, nomination packages here will be available by 3:00 p.m.

For more information on local government elections click here.

