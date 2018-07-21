Male flown to Vancouver after collision on the Swanson Lumber Road

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a collision that happened Thursday afternoon between a boom lift and pick-up truck.

The RCMP were called at approximately 5:15 p.m. to a collision on the Swanson Lumber Road (259 Rd.), between a boom lift and a pick-up truck. RCMP members that attended the scene found that the boom lift had been rear-ended by a pick-up truck. The collision caused the male driver of the boom lift to be trapped in the basket.

B.C. Ambulance Services and the Fort St. John Fire Department attended the scene and helped to revive the male who was initially unresponsive. The male was transported to the Fort St. John Hospital and later flown to Vancouver for surgery. As of Saturday morning, the male was stable and doing well in recovery.

The RCMP Traffic Reconstruction unit attended the scene to assist in the investigation. The cause is still undetermined, but Police believe distracted driving may have been a factor in the collision.

