Man arrested on multiple drug charges in High Level

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. – A Toronto man is facing a number of drug charges after Mounties in High Level executed a search warrant earlier this week in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

According to Constable Dan Gillingham with the High Level RCMP, officers conducted the raid at a home in the Deer Glen Trailer park, where police seized what was believed to be 43 grams of cocaine, along with other substances believed to cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, weapons, drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking, surveillance items and $5,800 cash. The street value of the drugs seized was approximately $4,000.

29-year-old Toronto resident Zoran Cooke is facing two counts each of: possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of cannabis, along with a single count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Cooke has since been released and will be appearing in High Level Provincial Court on August 20th.

