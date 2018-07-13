Man wanted in Fort St. John on multiple warrants

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Cst. Chad Neustaeter with the RCMP said that police issued several warrants in late March for 29-year-old Cory Joe Miskenack of Fort St. John.

Miskenack is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Failure to comply with Probation, and Failure to comply with conditions of an Undertaking.

Miskenack is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 161 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He has several tattoos, including the word ‘LIFE’ on his left hand, the word ’LOVE’ on his right hand, and a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca. You do not have to give your name, address, or telephone number. A cash reward of up to $2000.00 could be paid for any information which leads to an arrest and charge.

