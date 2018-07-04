Minister says progress being made in settling agricultural claims with Treaty 8 First Nations

Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says that progress is being made in negotiations with Treaty 8 First Nations around settling agricultural benefits claims.

In a statement released Tuesday, Minister Bennett said that she participated with Treaty #8 First Nation Chiefs and community members in a ceremony recently to celebrate the recent progress the two parties have made in finding a solution to resolve longstanding claims. The Minister said that in the past year, the federal government and eighteen First Nations in Treaty #8 have successfully concluded negotiated settlements to resolve their agricultural benefits claims.

“This is a decisive step forward to renew our relationship with and advance reconciliation with the following First Nations: Athabasca Chipewyan; Black Lake; Blueberry River; Doig River; Duncan’s; Fond du Lac; Fort McMurray; Fort Nelson; Halfway River; K’atlodeeche; Mikisew Cree; Prophet River; Saulteau; Sturgeon Lake Cree; Swan River; Tallcree; West Moberly; and Whitefish Lake,” said Bennett. “Settling claims is the right thing to do. Negotiated settlements help right past wrongs, honour treaty obligations and advance reconciliation with First Nations for the benefit of all Canadians. Settling claims is one of many steps on the journey of reconciliation with First Nations and helps create a better future for everyone.”