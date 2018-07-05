MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – On gas taxes and price increases

Advertisement

The trade war between the U.S. and Canada ramped up this week as our country’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods kicked in on July 1st. We’re already beginning to experience job losses across the country as the U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products start to take their toll.

It is certainly appropriate for us to stand up for our national interests. But it does strike me as rather odd when our own premier says he stands united with the federal government and the other provinces in defiance of U.S. trade restrictions.

This is a premier that instigated a full-on trade dispute with our closest neighbour Alberta by doing everything possible to stall the Kinder Morgan pipeline. It led to the boycott of B.C. wine earlier this year and culminated a tense showdown in Ottawa between Horgan, the prime minister and Alberta premier Rachel Notley. Acting against a project that is clearly in the national interest of Canada, Horgan seemed shocked when Alberta passed legislation that would essentially turn off the taps of energy shipments to B.C.

In response, Horgan launched two conflicting court actions, one to halt the pipeline and a second inconsistent one to ensure that fuel shipments from Alberta would not be interrupted. This is the symptom of a government that’s painted itself into a corner.

The inconsistencies of premier Horgan continue. Just one day before the start of the Canada Day long weekend, Horgan announced a 1½-cent-a-litre fuel tax hike to help pay for transit improvements in Metro Vancouver. While this only affects drivers in the lower mainland, until you visit this summer, it does come on the heels of a province-wide spike in the carbon tax that hit the pumps on April 1st, the first of four annual carbon tax increases planned in the NDP’s first provincial budget.

On the subject of gas prices, Horgan has this to say: “Gas companies seem to be finding ways to take savings out of people’s pockets and I believe they will have to answer to the travelling public.” To rectify the situation, Horgan declared “I would certainly welcome the federal government to get into the game and protect consumers.”

What planet is this guy on?

Does Horgan honestly believe the people of this province won’t catch on to someone who speaks out of both sides of his mouth? This is a premier who thinks he can nickel and dime the taxpayer to death without us taking notice. I’m pretty sure Mr. Horgan will eventually discover that it all adds up in the end when voters have the final say.

Dan Davies

Member of the Legislative Assembly

Peace River North