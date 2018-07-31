MoneySense ranks Fort St. John as the best place to live in B.C. and the territories

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MoneySense magazine has ranked Fort St. John as the best place to live in B.C. and the three Canadian territories, and 15th best place to live in Canada.

The magazine, which is owned by Rogers Publishing Ltd., cites the city’s low taxes, relative affordability of housing, and amenities as reasons for ranking the Energetic City at the top of the list.

The magazine’s Best Places to Live edition ranked 415 cities across Canada for this year’s ranking, looking at everything from transit access, arts and community, demographics, health, and crime rates.

The magazine also cites the average annual household income in Fort St. John of $124,000, saying that it takes just 3.1 years of the average resident’s household income to buy an average home in Fort St. John, valued at $386,000.

The magazine said that the city had an unemployment rate in March of 5.7 percent thanks to its oil, natural gas, forestry and agriculture industries.

The two Sea-to-Sky Country cities of Squamish and Whistler ranked 2nd and 3rd on this year’s list respectively, saying that the two communities have a large number of recreation attractions, along with fairly high average earnings.

Delta and North Vancouver rounded out the Top 5 in B.C.

The magazine ranked Oakville, Ontario as the best place in Canada to live, while Lacombe, Alberta has ranked the best place in Western Canada, and 5th overall.

The full rankings can be found here: https://www.moneysense.ca/canadas-best-places-to-live-2018-create-your-own-ranking/#.

