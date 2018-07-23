Moose FM presents the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are bringing over fifty years of performing folk, rock, bluegrass and country blues together, to the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek, BC for one unforgettable night on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Tickets are $74.45 and $54.45 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 27 at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Encana Events Centre, Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John, BC, online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or by phone at 1-877-339-8499.

Fresh off their 18 month 50th Anniversary Tour, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their 1972 ground-breaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. The bands’ recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA.



Today, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter) continue their non-stop touring in their 52nd year together. Three musical powerhouses joining them on stage in 2018 are Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes. Recent tour stops have included Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many more. They’re recently sold out concert filmed and recorded live for the 50th Anniversary at The Historic Ryman Auditorium is an Emmy Award-winning PBS Pledge Special.

