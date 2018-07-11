Mounties in Dawson Creek seize stolen pickup and guns from Mile Zero Trailer Park

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – One man was arrested in Dawson Creek late last week after police recovered a pickup truck and a number of firearms that were found to have been stolen.

Cst. Jaime Ekkel with the Dawson Creek RCMP said that on Friday, July 6th, officers were conducting a proactive patrol in the Mile Zero Trailer park when officers noted a pickup truck parked in front of a home which had an incorrect license plate attached.

After officers ran a search on the truck’s vehicle identification number, the truck was confirmed to have been previously reported stolen.

A man and two women were located inside of the home, and the man was subsequently arrested. The two women were requested to leave the property.

A search warrant was executed at the home, where police located multiple stolen firearms, ammunition and knives.

Prohibited items such as 15-round pistol magazines and a homemade ‘stun gun’ were also located inside the home.

Weapons and stolen property were also found inside the pickup truck.

Cst. Ekkel said that the man is still in police custody. His identity has not been released since no charges have yet been laid.

