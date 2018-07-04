Mounties searching for suspects after vehicles vandalized on the city’s north side

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in searching for the person or persons responsible after a number of vehicles were vandalized on the city’s north side.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that between May 21st and June 25th, police have responded to 12 reports of damage to vehicles north of 103rd Avenue. Cpl. Saunderson explained that the incidents have occurred during the early hours of the morning, with the suspects reportedly using items that are found nearby to cause damage before fleeing the area.

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible. If you have any information regarding the identity of those responsible you are asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.